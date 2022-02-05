When You Get Down to It: Is Travel a Waste of Time?

Of course over the years, or rather decades, I have come to know that it is not right to waste time, given to us by the Divine, but this has in no way helped me to curb or cut this habit, and I continue to lose no opportunity to waste time in any way I can only to regret later, by which time is wasted and it is too late to make amends.

Later, again, on the uninvited chance, I waste time and wait for the results, which, sad to say, do not come in my favor. But until today, I am unable to say or feel certain what exactly is wasting time.

Image courtesy of Pexels from Pixabay

In the absence of this vital information or revelation, I continue to waste time, pondering over issues like: is it waste of time to sit in a park or roadside and watch the world go by? As an extreme example, is it a waste of time to ponder over vital facts or fiction like: which came first – the chicken or the egg?

Our literature and thinkers have spent much time, not wasted, to emphasize the importance of time. Monk Thich Nhat Hanh, who left us only the other day, tells us that on the wooden board outside of the meditation hall in Zen monasteries, there is a four-line inscription of which the last line says, “Don’t waste your life.”

Our lives are made of days and hours. and each hour is precious.

Is listening to old songs a waste of time? If you think of the beautiful times you have spent in Kashmir, Goa, Himachal or in Paris, is that a waste of time? Remembering meeting strangers on a boat or train who became friends: is that a waste of time?

The list of questions is endless, and still a clear answer eludes us.

Travel has given me, and you, endless pleasure, but these journeys are now in the history books and simply a part of our memories. Does remembering them qualify as waste of time?

So, without wasting more time on this philosophical or academic question, let me pen this down before it is dubbed as a waste of time.

#time