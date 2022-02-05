Austria Breaking News Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Crime Government News Health News News People Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Wire News Trending Now

Mandatory vaccination for all adults is now a law in Austria

12 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Mandatory vaccination for all adults is now a law in Austria
Mandatory vaccination for all adults is now a law in Austria
Written by Harry Johnson

Austrian citizens and residents who refuse to get vaccinated, will be subject to heavy fines ranging from €600 to €3,600. Medical exemptions apply; pregnant women are also excluded from the measure.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
information travel

Over the course of the global COVID-19 pandemic, numerous countries have made vaccination mandatory for medical staff, care workers, or older people over a certain age.

But today, Austria became the first state first in the European Union (EU) to broaden the vaccine mandate to cover the entire adult population of the country.

Austria’s chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg, announced the measure in November of last year, as COVID-19 spiked again, putting hospitals under further pressure.

At the time of the announcement, Austria had one of the lowest vaccination rates in western Europe, with only 65% inoculated against COVID-19. As of February 2, over 75% of Austrians are now fully vaccinated.

New Austrian law has come into effect on Saturday, February 5, making it mandatory for everyone over the age of 18 to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The measure had been delayed by the legislative procedure. It was due to come into force on Tuesday, but only cleared its last parliamentary hurdle on Thursday and signed into law by Van der Bellen on Friday.

Despite the law coming into force today, Austrian authorities will not start checking residents for their vaccination status until mid-March.

Austrian citizens and residents who refuse to get vaccinated, will be subject to heavy fines ranging from €600 to €3,600. Medical exemptions apply; pregnant women are also excluded from the measure.

New vaccination mandate set to expire in January 2024, but it could be ended earlier if the pandemic allows.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment