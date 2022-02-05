The Government of Montenegro Just Collapsed

Montenegro is a small European country with only a 622,000 population. However, the political system is powerful but divided in this country that is trying to join the European Union.

Tourism is a major contributor to the GDP and due to COVID had suffered a blow like in most countries.

According to a source familiar with Montenegro, this was the first time that, at least in the Ministry responsible for tourism, professionals got a chance to lead this sector. It can only be hoped the next government will allow tourism to play a professional and not a political role in Montenegro’s leadership.

Montenegro’s coalition government collapsed on Friday after parliament backed a no-confidence vote triggered by the smallest coalition bloc, Black on White, and opposition parties.

United Montenegro and Prava Crna Gora were against the no-confidence motion.

MPs from the largest ruling bloc, the Democratic Front, Demos, and the Socialist Peoples Party, SNP, boycotted the vote.

Black on White and opposition MPs earlier rejected the government’s proposal to shorten parliament’s mandate as a way of moving toward early elections.

Deputy PM and Black on White leader Dritan Abazovic said he would start negotiations within the ruling majority on forming a new government.

According to the constitution, Djukanovic, also President of Montenegro, can propose a new Prime Minister-designate if more than 41 MPs sign their support in the parliament.

The three blocs won a slender majority of 41 of the 81 seats in parliament in August 2020, ousting Djukanovic’s DPS.

It’s fair to say Montenegro is in a state of uncertainty and a major political crisis.