Children Ruin Everything: Back for a New Second Season

CTV announced today live from Prime Time in Ottawa that it has ordered a second season of its new, original comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING for the 2022/23 broadcast season. Production is set to begin this Spring in Toronto and Hamilton, Ont., with an increased episode order for Season 2 consisting of 16 half-hour episodes – double from its eight-episode first season. From award-winning New Metric Media, CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING is created by Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-winner Kurt Smeaton (SCHITT’S CREEK, KIM’s CONVENIENCE).

CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING Season 1 joins the Roku Originals programming slate on the Roku Channel in the U.S. this year.

CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING follows parents, Astrid (Meaghan Rath, BEING HUMAN) and James (Aaron Abrams, BLINDSPOT), as they raise their two young children in the city and struggle to hold on to their pre-kid life – one conceded battle at a time. Season 1 of the CTV Original comedy, currently airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, ranks as the biggest debut for a Canadian comedy among A25-54, since 2019 (CTV’s JANN). The series also currently ranks as CTV’s #1 new comedy of the 2021-22 broadcast season.

“Kurt and our talented partners at New Metric Media have created a timely love letter to childrearing that has resonated with both parents and non-parents alike,” said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. “By ordering an additional season before the end of its first season run, and upping the episode count to 16, we are showcasing our high confidence in the success of this series, and look forward to delivering a second super-sized season of this relatable comedy.”

“I say this as a proud father, we are thrilled at how well CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING has been received, which is further proof that children really are the root of all evil.” said Mark Montefiore, Executive Producer & President of New Metric Media. “We’re looking forward to bringing more laughs and heart, which is what this series is really about, to Season 2 and of course continuing our terrific partnership with Bell Media.”