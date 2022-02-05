Non-squamous non-small cell lunger cancer: First patient in new therapy

Cantargia AB today reported that the first patient in the new non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapy arm of the CANFOUR study has received treatment with nadunolimab and chemotherapy. Interim clinical data has shown encouraging efficacy in patients with non-squamous histology, the largest NSCLC subgroup. Up to 40 patients will be treated with nadunolimab and carboplatin/pemetrexed and recruitment is expected to take 12-15 months. In parallel, preparations are ongoing for a randomized trial in this patient group with an anticipated start in early 2023.

Nadunolimab, an antibody binding interleukin-1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) is Cantargia’s most advanced program and is investigated in multiple clinical trials. CANFOUR, the first clinical trial for nadunolimab, is a combined phase I/IIa study (NCT03267316). The current focus of CANFOUR is to evaluate nadunolimab in combination with chemotherapy regimens for treatment of pancreatic cancer and NSCLC. Recently, an additional arm was included in CANFOUR where nadunolimab is evaluated with platinum-based chemotherapy, carboplatin/pemetrexed, in first line chemotherapy treatment of non-squamous NSCLC, the most common form of lung cancer. The first patient in this arm has now received treatment.

Initially, a run-in phase is performed to document the safety of different dose levels of nadunolimab in combination with standard doses of carboplatin/pemetrexed. Combination with the highest safe dose of nadunolimab will subsequently be evaluated with the objective to confirm safety and assess antitumor activity and effects on biomarkers. Patient recruitment will be performed in seven countries in Europe and is expected to take up to 12-15 months.

Preclinical results have shown that nadunolimab can potentiate chemotherapy. To date, more than 100 patients have been treated with such combinations with encouraging results. At the recent ESMO Congress, Cantargia presented positive interim efficacy data based on 27 NSCLC patients treated with nadunolimab and chemotherapy in CANFOUR (Awada et al). Based on these results, the next steps in the development within NSCLC will focus on the non-squamous form, while development in the squamous form will be performed separately.