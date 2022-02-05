Aviation Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Italy Breaking News News Transportation Travel Wire News

European Airports Commit Now to Net Zero

29 mins ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Image courtesy of Lars Nissen from Pixabay
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

The Toulouse Declaration for the first time marks that European governments, the European Commission, industry, unions, and other key stakeholders are formally aligned on aviation decarbonization.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
information travel

It paves the way for the next steps, both in the establishment of an EU Pact for Aviation Decarbonization, and globally as the UN’s ICAO sets a global goal for international aviation later this year.

The declaration marks a new chapter in Europe’s journey towards aviation’s net zero 2050 goal.

Airports from across the continent have emerged as one of the strongest voices driving the initiative forwards.

Together with all the airports (over 200) that have signed the Declaration and ACI Europe (which signed both in its own right and as a partner in Destination 2050 aviation industry roadmap), Aeroporti di Roma has chosen to promote the initiative, further strengthening its commitment towards decarbonization, a goal that ADR aims at reaching by 2030; a commitment, which has been made monitored and mandatory also by the launch of the first Sustainability-Linked Bond last April.

“We have chosen with enthusiasm to sign the Toulouse Declaration as the elimination of greenhouse gases represents one of our main strategic objectives in terms of sustainability,” Marco Troncone, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma, declared. “For a decade now, we have been working towards the path of decarbonization of the airports we manage, confirming the NetZero 2030 objective, well ahead of the European references in the sector, with a plan mainly aimed at renewable sources and mobility. At the same time, we are engaged in the distribution of SAF, the biofuel for aviation, with Fiumicino airport being the first airport in Italy to make it available to airlines, last October.”

Airports have long been first movers in leading the challenge of decarbonizing aviation. Almost 200 European airports are now certified under the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, and close to 400 airports globally1 (including ADR, which obtained the Level 4+ of the accreditation); European airports are also  actively engaging with their business partners and stakeholders to advance decarbonization of the broader air transport system.

Olivier Jankovec, Director General of ACI EUROPE said: “Each and every airport undersigning this Declaration is making a tangible difference to our future as an industry, as an economy and as a society. They continue to demonstrate ambition, vision and excellence in their sustainable actions. I admire and applaud each and every one of them.”

More net zero articles

#netzero

#toulousedeclaration

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Mario is a veteran in the travel industry.
His experience extends worldwide since 1960 when at the age of 21 he started exploring Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.
Mario has seen the World Tourism develop up to date and witnessed the
destruction of the root/testimony of the past of a good number of countries in favor of modernity/progress.
During the last 20 years Mario's travel experience has concentrated in South East Asia and of late included the Indian Sub Continent.

Part of Mario's work experience includes multi activities in the Civil Aviation
field concluded after organizing the kik off of for Malaysia Singapore Airlines in Italy as an Institutor and continued for 16 years in the role of Sales /Marketing Manager Italy for Singapore Airlines after the split of the two governments in October 1972.

Mario's official Journalist license is by the "National Order of Journalists Rome, Italy in 1977.

View all posts

Leave a Comment