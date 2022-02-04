Breaking Travel News Business Travel Culture Health News News People Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Wire News Trending Now USA Breaking News

New survey: Pandemic turned Americans into germaphobes

49 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
New survey: COVID-19 pandemic turned Americans into germaphobes
New survey: COVID-19 pandemic turned Americans into germaphobes
Written by Harry Johnson

While 88% of survey respondents said their hygiene was important to them, almost three out of five – 57% – lamented that they didn’t treat their bodies as well as they should.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
information travel

According to a recent survey, some 69% of US residents had adopted new hygiene practices since the COVID-19 pandemic started in the United States in March of 2020.

Over two out of three Americans said they have prioritized their hygiene in order to avoid falling ill, from wearing masks and gloves to washing their hands more often.

68% of the new germaphobes said their hygiene is a top priority now, with 62% claiming their cleansing habits have “permanently changed for the better” thanks to the virus outbreak.

The pandemic has also increased levels of guilt surrounding cleanliness. While 88% of survey respondents said their hygiene was important to them, almost three out of five – 57% – lamented that they didn’t treat their bodies as well as they should.

More than half blamed themselves for not washing their hands enough, and 55% blamed their “poor hygiene practices” for previous bouts of illness, with 71% stating they would have adopted stricter habits sooner had they known the effect on their health.

40% of Americans have named taking better care of their health as their top goal for 2022, and just over half (51%) want to treat their bodies better, or simply feel healthier (52%).

Seven out of 10 said they would “do nearly anything” to get sick less often.

The number of Americans embracing their germaphobia has shot up since last year. A March 2021 survey found just 42% of US residents identified as germaphobes, with 79% of those embracing that new identity as a good thing.

However, 41% of respondents expressed impatience with the endless messaging about hand washing and other hygiene measures aimed at quelling the coronavirus. Apparently, a sizable chunk of those have now learned to start worrying and love the mask.

The US has been one of the worst-hit nations by COVID-19, with upwards of 900,000 people having died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, many of those with multiple comorbidities such as obesity and cancer.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment