New survey: Pandemic turned Americans into germaphobes

According to a recent survey, some 69% of US residents had adopted new hygiene practices since the COVID-19 pandemic started in the United States in March of 2020.

Over two out of three Americans said they have prioritized their hygiene in order to avoid falling ill, from wearing masks and gloves to washing their hands more often.

68% of the new germaphobes said their hygiene is a top priority now, with 62% claiming their cleansing habits have “permanently changed for the better” thanks to the virus outbreak.

The pandemic has also increased levels of guilt surrounding cleanliness. While 88% of survey respondents said their hygiene was important to them, almost three out of five – 57% – lamented that they didn’t treat their bodies as well as they should.

More than half blamed themselves for not washing their hands enough, and 55% blamed their “poor hygiene practices” for previous bouts of illness, with 71% stating they would have adopted stricter habits sooner had they known the effect on their health.

40% of Americans have named taking better care of their health as their top goal for 2022, and just over half (51%) want to treat their bodies better, or simply feel healthier (52%).

Seven out of 10 said they would “do nearly anything” to get sick less often.

The number of Americans embracing their germaphobia has shot up since last year. A March 2021 survey found just 42% of US residents identified as germaphobes, with 79% of those embracing that new identity as a good thing.

However, 41% of respondents expressed impatience with the endless messaging about hand washing and other hygiene measures aimed at quelling the coronavirus. Apparently, a sizable chunk of those have now learned to start worrying and love the mask.

The US has been one of the worst-hit nations by COVID-19, with upwards of 900,000 people having died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, many of those with multiple comorbidities such as obesity and cancer.