New REVEAL Multi-Acid Resurfacing Face Mask introduced by Ikaria Beauty 

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Ikaria Beauty™ Reveal Multi-Acid Resurfacing Mask is the newest addition to Debbie Matenopolous’ line of beauty products. Ikaria Beauty’s products are crafted with cutting-edge science to help people achieve long-lasting vitality and youth, inside and out. Ikaria Beauty combines homeopathic ingredients from Debbie Matenopolus’ Greek heritage with modern science.

“I’ve never been able to find a mask that wasn’t irritating to my skin” says Debbie Matenopolous, founder of Ikaria Beauty, “my new multi-acid face mask has truly changed the texture of my skin.”

Ikaria Beauty REVEAL Multi-Acid Resurfacing Mask is formulated with a blend of five unique acids and natural extracts to gently remove dead skin cells and help refine skin revealing a visibly brighter, more youthful complexion.

Key Ingredients of Ikaria Beauty REVEAL Multi-Acid Resurfacing Mask

  • AHA Blend (Glycolic Acid 20%, Lactic Acid 2.5% Mandelic Acid 1%) – exfoliates dead skin cells, helps minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, visibly improves skin tone
  • Salicylic Acid 0.5% – exfoliates and helps unclog pores
  • Azelaic Acid 0.1% – helps soothe redness and irritation
  • Mediterranean Sea Algae – shields and nourishes tired skin for a visibly rejuvenated appearance

Key Benefits of Ikaria Beauty REVEAL Multi-Acid Resurfacing Mask

  • Brightens and evens out skin tone
  • Smooths and refines skin texture
  • Helps visibly reduce the appearance of pores
  • Helps minimize fine lines and wrinkles
