Demand for mindfulness mediation apps stimulated by rising cases of depression and anxiety due to COVID-19

The global mindfulness meditation apps market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 180 Mn by the end of the forecast period 2032. The market is also likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The demand for mindfulness mediation apps has increased by 8% from 2016 to 2020. The growing adoption of unhealthy lifestyles in youths has encouraged the promotion of the usage of meditation apps. Therefore, usage of such apps has increased since then.

According to the World Health Organization, about 246 million people worldwide suffer from depression. Anxiety, bipolar illness, and other mental health concerns are the most common issues that today’s generation is dealing with.

Finance-related issues, marital troubles, and work-related stress have all contributed to an individual’s stress level rising. This is expected to be yet another important aspect that will increase the use of medication applications and, as a result spurring the market.

Patients suffering from depression, anxiety, and other mental problems are expected to account for more than 40 million individuals in the United States, which is expected to fuel demand for mindful apps. Another lucrative market in the region is expected to be Canada. The rising prevalence of depression among teenagers and college students may increase demand for mindfulness meditation apps.

The COVID-19 outbreak put humans under a lot of mental stress. Humans had a variety of mental health concerns as a result of the unexpected global lockdown, including anxiety, depression, and other disorders. People all throughout the world suffered psychologically as a result of their inability to leave their homes. As a result of this mental tension, People began to gravitate toward spirituality, Yoga, and meditation. As a result, during the COVID-19 lockdown, the popularity of these apps skyrocketed.

Key Takeaways:

The US Mindfulness mediation apps Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5% by end of the forecast period 2032

India Mindfulness mediation apps Market is one of the lucrative markets around the globe and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% by end of 2032.

By type, free mindfulness mediation apps are anticipated to grow 40% of the revenue through the assessment period.

By type, paid mindfulness mediation apps are anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period from 2032.

Growth Drivers: