TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) authorized for Canadians with early non-small cell lung cancer

Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada) is pleased to announce that on January 14, 2022, Health Canada has authorized TECENTRIQ® (atezolizumab) as monotherapy for adjuvant treatment following complete resection and no progression after platinum-based adjuvant chemotherapy for adult patients with stage II to IIIA* non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have PD-L1 expression on ≥ 50% of tumor cells (TCs).

TECENTRIQ is a type of cancer immunotherapy treatment. Immunotherapy may work by helping the immune system fight the cancerous cells. TECENTRIQ works by attaching to a specific protein in your body called Programmed Death Ligand-1, or “PD-L1”. This protein makes the immune system in your body not work as well. By attaching to the protein, TECENTRIQ helps your immune system to fight your cancer and may reactivate the anti-tumour immune response.

“The burden of lung cancer is significant and treatment innovation at any stage is important to provide more options,” says Shem Singh, Executive Director Lung Cancer Canada. “With this approval, Canadians living with NSCLC now have another option when it comes to managing the disease at an early stage and potentially improving quality of life.”

The approval is based on data from the Phase III IMpower010 study comparing TECENTRIQ to best supportive care (BSC) after adjuvant cisplatin-based chemotherapy in patients with completely resected early-stage non-small cell lung cancer. In this study, a clinically meaningful improvement in disease-free survival (DFS) in the TECENTRIQ arm was shown compared to the BSC arm in patients with PD-L1 TC ≥ 50% stage II to IIIA.

TECENTRIQ has nine currently approved indications in Canada, two of which are approved with conditions (NOC/c). For the adjuvant treatment of early-stage NSCLC, TECENTRIQ is available in three dosing options, providing the flexibility to choose administration every two, three or four weeks.

“The inclusion of a new treatment for non-small cell lung cancer patients is welcome news,” says Peter Glazier, Executive Vice President of the Lung Health Foundation. “For a majority of patients with lung cancer, advances in treatment have been minimal. As an organization focused on addressing the gaps in the prevention, diagnosis, and care of lung disease in Canada, we are very supportive of a new treatment option for Canadians living with lung cancer. “

Lung cancer can be broadly divided into two major types: non-small cell (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC), with about 88 percent of lung cancer cases in Canada (excluding Quebec) being NSCLC. Lung cancer is also classified in stages, as stage I through IV, based on the extent of disease in the body at the time of diagnosis.

“As a healthcare solutions company, we are excited to provide a new treatment option for Canadians living with non-small cell lung cancer,” says Loredana Regep, Vice President, Medical and Regulatory Affairs, Hoffmann-La Roche Limited. “This recent approval gives physicians an additional option for the treatment of early lung cancer after more than a decade with limited treatment advances in this setting.”