XXIV Olympic Winter Games now officially open in Beijing

During the lavish opening ceremony at Beijing’s National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest for its distinctive design, President of China, Xi Jinping, has officially opened the XXIV Olympic Winter Games.

Beijing is the first city ever to host both the summer and winter versions of the Olympics, having held the former back in 2008.

A dazzling ceremony in the Chinese capital, which showcased China’s increasing confidence and influence, was attended by numerous world leaders and drew on themes of “peace” and “a brighter future.”

Notable absentees were officials from the US, UK, Canada, and other countries who staged a diplomatic boycott of the Games in protest at China’s human rights abuses

Friday’s show in Beijing took place in frigid conditions but was nonetheless impressive in its visual brilliance.

The ceremony centered on the Beijing Games’ slogan of “together for a shared future” and the International Olympic Committee’s updated motto of “faster, higher, stronger – together.”