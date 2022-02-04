Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Education Health News Israel Breaking News News Trending Now

New Study: Vitamin D is a life and death factor for COVID-19

5 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Israeli researcher posted in the journal PLOS One today a new finding adding weight to previous studies on COVID.

According to scientists, vitamin D may be the key to preventing death and serious illness among COVID patients.

Researchers from Bar Ilan University and the Galilee Medical Center pointed out that vitamin D has an enormous impact on a COVID-19 illness.

Age and vitamin D may be the secret formula to predict a serious development for COVID-positive people. The study talks about danger levels for serious illnesses with low levels of vitamin D

The study is based on research conducted before vaccines were widely available, and doctors emphasized that vitamin supplements were not a substitute for vaccines, but rather a way to keep immunity levels from falling.

By taking vitamin D supplements before infection, though, the researchers in the new Israeli study found that patients could avoid the worst effects of the disease.

Scientists noted that his study was conducted pre-Omicron, but said that the coronavirus doesn’t change fundamentally enough between variants to negate vitamin D effectiveness.

In June, researchers showed that 26 percent of coronavirus patients died if they were vitamin D deficient soon before hospitalization, compared to 3% who had normal levels of vitamin D.

They also determined that hospitalized patients who were vitamin D deficient were 14 times more likely to end up in severe or critical conditions than others.

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

