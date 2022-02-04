New Groundbreaking Research and Support for Cancer Patients

It’s no secret the COVID-19 pandemic compelled individuals and communities nationwide to tap into their inner creativity and survival skills to pivot to a virtual way of achieving their goals. The global leader in the fight against blood cancer, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) , tapped into its rich history of innovation to reinvent current methods of fundraising to continue its lifesaving work. On March 5, 2022, LLS is making headway with its newest virtual fundraising event, Bike for Breakthroughs, which will be hosted by Grammy and Tony-nominated actress and leukemia survivor, Ashley Park.

The one-hour inspiring and motivating cycling event is accessible to indoor cyclists of all levels and there’s no cost to register, although participants can earn fundraising incentives along the way.

“Bike for Breakthroughs is an exciting new opportunity to achieve your personal best while doing something profoundly meaningful, supporting LLS’s goal to find cures for blood cancer,” said Ashley Park.

“As a survivor myself, I know firsthand how much cancer can turn your entire world upside-down, and that’s I’m so excited to host the event — to bring an unparalleled positive energy to the bike, all while raising funds to fight cancer!”

LLS’s signature fundraisers have helped move the needle forward for cancer patients for over 70 years, helping LLS invest more than $1.5 billion in cutting-edge research worldwide, fueling nearly every critical advancement in blood cancer treatment that spans the most promising treatment approaches.

In addition, LLS has a nationwide grassroots network of more than 30,000 active online volunteers who advocate for policies at the state and federal level that safely accelerate the development of new treatments and break down barriers to care.

As the leading source of free blood cancer information, education, and support, LLS helps blood cancer patients through a wide range of free services, ranging from clinical trial navigation to programs that address the needs of underserved populations.

“Every 180 seconds, someone in the U.S. receives a blood cancer diagnosis, diseases with no current means of prevention,” said Gwen Nichols, MD, LLS Chief Medical Officer. “Advancing and accelerating our mission wouldn’t be possible without the relentless volunteers and supporters who raise critical funds through LLS’s revolutionary events like Bike for Breakthroughs.”