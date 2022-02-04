Prostate Cancer in Veteran Men Now Increasing

Veterans Prostate Cancer Awareness (VPCa) will host their inaugural gala event “Make Blue the New Pink” on Friday, February 4, 2022, aboard the USS Midway historical naval aircraft carrier museum located in San Diego, CA.

The purpose of this event is to raise awareness of the increasing prostate cancer diagnoses in Veteran men within the U.S., who have nearly a 40% higher incidence rate than the general population. The goal of the VPCa is to change the course, with testing and treatment through awareness campaigns, legislative action, and by bringing industry experts together to promote the latest technologies available for the treatment and cure of prostate cancer to health care providers.

This year’s theme, “Make Blue the New Pink” was designed to bring attention to the reality that prostate cancer diagnoses are increasing, and nearing the number of breast cancer diagnoses. Just as pink ribbon awareness is synonymous with breast cancer, we hope to increase the recognition of blue ribbon awareness for prostate cancer as a similar symbol.

The evening — which is open to the media — will begin with a VIP reception at 6:30 p.m. PST followed by the full gala program starting at 7:30 p.m. PST. This event will be safely hosted in an open-air hanger.

Current speakers include:

• Dr. Matthew Rettig, Professor of Medicine and Urology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

• Marianne Gandee, Vice President, Patient Solutions & Alliances, Pfizer Oncology

• Bela S. Denes, MD, Vice President of Global Medical Affairs at Lantheus Medical Imaging

• Dr. John Feller, Chief Medical Officer, Halo Diagnostics & U.S. Airforce Veteran

• Elizabeth Kennard, Senior Director Marketing Americas, Accuray

Special appearances expected to include honorable Veteran heroes, industry leaders, and government representatives.

Funding and support provided by Pfizer Oncology, Lantheus and Accuray. Additional partners for this inspirational evening include Halo Diagnostics, Janssen Oncology, Tolmar, Blue Earth Diagnostics, Dendreon, SpaceOAR Hydrogel, Perineologic, Bayer, and Profound Medical.