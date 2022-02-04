Great Sex for 50 Years According to Adam & Eve

In honor of their 50th anniversary, Adam & Eve and AdamEve.com announced they have partnered with resident sex therapist Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT and CST, to create, launch and distribute the new e-book, “50 Years of Great Sex.”

This modern and inclusive guide, “50 Years of Great Sex” explores the past 50 years of America’s often conflicting relationship with sexuality while providing insight into sexual health and pleasure.

“Sex in America has evolved enormously in the last 50 years—from how we think about it to how we have it,” says Dr. Jenni. “Primetime television used to only show heterosexual married couples sleeping in separate beds, whereas today all kinds of couples have all kinds of sex (albeit under the sheets). We’ve broken down the bedroom door to shatter sexual taboos involving interracial relationships, same- gendered relationships, sexual orientation, gender identification, sexual activity, open relationships, and more. The topic of sex has transformed from a subject you don’t talk about into the main headliner of countless online and social media mentions. And Adam & Eve has been around the past 50 years to see it all.”

While this book is a short read, it contains everything you need to know to be the best lover you can be. Dr. Jenni begins this journey by exploring how sex went from socially unacceptable to socially unstoppable—from the sexual revolution of the 70s to the shutdown in the 80s and back to the 90s and 2000s reigniting freedom of sexual expression. And by opening their doors in 1971, Adam & Eve has been there all 50 of these years, offering sex positive products and education to the masses.

Now, through “50 Years of Great Sex,” Adam & Eve and Dr. Jenni are offering simple skills on sex to take your bedroom game to the next level of pleasure. Would you like to become a master of foreplay? Perhaps you’d enjoy a topographical tour of all the erogenous body parts or figure out why there are so many lube options out there? Dr. Jenni shares her knowledge of toy ideas, instructions on optimizing self-pleasure and the mechanics of oral sex, and more. This book has it all.

“I’m so excited about this book because it’s short and accessible for all readers, offering a diversity of options to create a fun, pleasurable, and pressure-free sex life,” says Dr. Jenni. Check out the e-book here: 50 Years of Great Sex.