Restaurant of the Future unveiled by Wingstop

Wingstop today announced the opening of its “restaurant of the future,” a first-of-its-kind prototype restaurant which allows for rapid testing of new equipment and layouts and serves as a true innovation lab for unlimited flavor possibilities and enhanced guest experiences. Additionally, this location also serves all the Wingstop favorites fans know and love in a delivery and carryout-only format.

Located on Lovers Lane in Dallas, a short drive from Wingstop’s Global Support Center in Addison, TX, the restaurant is in a bustling shopping center and showcases just how nimble the brand can be in small spaces. Ringing in around 1,300 square feet, nearly 400 square feet less than Wingstop’s average footprint, the restaurant is modularly optimized to test a variety of configurations and serve as a blueprint for restaurants to come.

“A glimpse into our Lovers Lane location is a glimpse into the future of Wingstop – focused on 100% digital transactions, seamless back of house operations, ongoing flavor innovation, and a business model centered around our fans, who love to dine off-premise with friends, while gaming, or just about anywhere you can think of,” said Marisa Carona, Chief Growth Officer. “We’re excited to continue optimizing the size and layout of our restaurants as we drive toward our vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand.”

With delivery and carryout accounting for nearly 100% of Wingstop’s total orders, the restaurant design is focused on the digital experience of the carryout guest and delivery driver. This includes a lobby area without dining tables and an optimized back and front of house flow to create efficiencies for team members as they prepare Wingstop’s fresh, made-to-order craveable fan favorites.

Additional enhancements to the prototype include:

Digital-focused ordering to help deliver on Wingstop’s goal of digitizing 100% of transactions, complete with QR codes in-restaurant for easy ordering

Totally cashless environment

Focus on sustainability including Energy Star equipment and grease extraction

Visitors to the prototype location will also see team members dressed in Wingstop’s new sustainable uniform line, which features an array of stylish clothing manufactured from recycled water bottles.

Dallas-area fans can get their flavor fix from this new location at 5535 W Lovers Lane, Suite B, in Dallas, TX, 75209 by ordering online for carryout or delivery.