And the cheapest time to travel is..?

8 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
And the cheapest time to travel is..?
Written by Harry Johnson

January is the cheapest month on average to travel to the world’s most visited tourist destinations. January ranked as the cheapest month for 19 of the world’s top vacation destinations, for example, one night in Santiago during January is on average 564% cheaper than in December. 

With many eager to start travelling again, new research reveals the cheapest (& most expensive) times of the year to travel in 2022. 

The study analyzed the average nightly cost of a 3* hotel, comparing both months of the year and days of the week, in 70 of the most popular tourist destinations across the globe, to reveal the cheapest (& most expensive) times of the year to book a hotel stay. 

The Cheapest Months to Travel Overall 

Rank MonthNumber of Destinations Destinations Where Hotels Are Cheapest
1January 19Barbados, Santiago, Oia, Providencia, Shanghai, Tokyo, New York, Barcelona, Venice, Berlin, Rome, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Copenhagen, Lisbon, Vienna, Budapest, Warsaw, Dublin, Paris, London
2May 7Zermatt, Melbourne, Cairo, Miami, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Bora Bora
3July 7Hamilton, Milan, Sydney, Seoul, Madrid, Dubai, Barbados

January is the cheapest month on average to travel to the world’s most visited tourist destinations. January ranked as the cheapest month for 19 of the world’s top vacation destinations, for example, one night in Santiago during January is on average 564% cheaper than in December. 

Despite also being listed as two of the most expensive months to travel, May and July are still recognized as being two of the cheapest months to travel in southern hemisphere tourist hotspots including Sydney, where a hotel stay is 139% cheaper than in December. 

The Most Expensive Months to Travel Overall 

Rank MonthNumber of Destinations Destinations Where Hotels Are Most Expensive
1July 11Dubrovnik, Oia (Santorini), Tokyo, Florence, Prague, Machu Picchu, Las Vegas, Havana, Edinburgh, Copenhagen, Orlando
2May 10Moscow, Shanghai, Johannesburg, Venice, Osaka, Amsterdam, Vienna, Budapest, Kerry, The Maldives
3September 8New York, Toronto, Munich, Berlin, Madrid, Bangkok, Brussels, Lisbon

July is the most expensive month on average for a vacation. It is the priciest month to travel to 11 destinations, including Dubrovnik, Tokyo, and Florence. The difference in price is astounding, e.g., a night in a hotel in Oia, Santorini costs 496% more on average in July than in January!

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

