World Tourism Network Africa Chair Mzembi new keynote at the Berlin Economic Forum

Dr. Walter Mzembi is also Vice President of the World Tourism Network. His keynote address at the Berlin Economic Forum 2022 on Sustainable Business and Responsible Investment March 6-10, 2022 is an important opportunity for WTN to join in on such a global top-level discussion.

The Berlin Economic Forum 2022 serves as a platform for development for delegates to grow their business, meet potential business partners and investors, and advance their careers.

The event is designed to give Insights on current opportunities in various sectors of the Business World, to inspire and engage delegates with speakers and other stakeholders, and to transform into a “Growth in Action”.

The Forum will include workshops and keynote speeches that allow for participation in discussion groups, B2B, and networking events, as well as expositions. Keynote and workshop topics focus on current investments and business opportunities from experts, investors, governmental seniors, and accomplished business people with Focus on Africa, Central Asia, and the Arab world.

Mark Donfried, the director and founder of the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy appointed Dr. Mzembi as its President of the ICTP Africa Chapter, headquarters in South Africa. Dr. Mzembi was the former Foreign Minister and the Minister of Tourism for Zimbabwe.

ICD is a not-for-profit NGO registered in the United States and Germany with headquarters in Berlin.

The ICD is focused on the theory and practice of cultural diplomacy to promote global peace and stability through strengthening and supporting intercultural relations at all levels. The Institute’s main activity is focused on research, holding events to raise awareness of cultural communities, conducting international and interdisciplinary congresses and symposiums highlighting the actors and various approaches related to the field, and offering educational programs, in partnership with leading European universities and institutions, dedicated either wholly or in part to the field of cultural diplomacy.

“Congratulations to our VP Dr. Walter Mzembi to open cooperation between the World Tourism Network and the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy.”, said Juergen Steinmetz, chairman of WTN.