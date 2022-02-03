World Tourism Network takes care of SME

St.Ange, who is also the Secretary-General of FORSEAA is working to move forward.

“It is an agreed fact that tourism has lots to do with culture and arts, and the handicrafts as souvenirs or gift items both for tourists and hoteliers. Today tourists are buying souvenirs and gift items manufactured in mass by machine, same products based only with different icon and color finishing.

Here tourism destinations are losing the touch of local wisdom, indigenous artisanal design, and revenue for the local communities.

At the World Tourism Network, we know that through FORSEAA ‘Forum of SMEs AFRICA ASEAN’, the forum that is not only talking about AFRICA and ASEAN but bridging forward the new approaches for AFRICA and ASEAN to move to global markets.

One of the core activities of FORSEAA is SME for tourism, by empowering the small-medium industry to produce artisanal handicraft products as gift items or artifacts products that express insightful memories of the place which the tourist visits. Such a personalized approach for handicraft should be available in small quantities or at pre-orders to be sent and shipped to various destinations in quality packaging” said Alain St.Ange, VP at World Tourism Network.

“FORSEAA’s approach, it is known, is to work with hotels and various tour operators to produce gift items – which have quality – nice packaging – easy to carry novelties which is why the World Tourism Forum is set to develop a platform for FORSEAA where together we can create a conference, an exhibition on gift items, seasonal novelties crafts, historical replicas all to promote tourism,” St.Ange said in ending.