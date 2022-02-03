New Fueling Stations Will be Electric and Fabulous

Electric Autonomy Canada, in partnership with Parkland Corporation, launched an ideas competition which called for inspiring concepts that could serve as a blueprint for what future fueling stations dedicated to electric vehicle (EV) charging could look like. The goal of the competition was to advance EV adoption and alleviate “range anxiety” by highlighting the benefits of recharging on a long road trip, especially at a hub designed for that purpose.

Drawing over 100 high-quality entries from across the world, what emerged from the competition were many innovative concepts that redefine modern mobility – all fueled by the minds of passionate architects and designers.

Chosen by an acclaimed judging panel that included leading architects, retail experts, EV drivers and even the designer behind the LYRIQ, Cadillac’s first EV, the winning entrants from the competition include: in first place ‘More with Less’, designed by James Silvester from Edinburgh, Scotland. In second place is ‘The Circle’ by Fabric.a Architects from Istanbul, Turkey, and in third place is ‘Plug and Play’ by Pavel Babiienko from Berlin, Germany. These winners will be awarded $40,000 CAD in total prize money between them. The winning design concept, ‘More with Less,’ is a timber-framed pavilion that provides charging bays under the shelter of a curvilinear canopy.

With a clear societal push towards a cleaner, greener future, Parkland has plans to build the winning design of the ‘Electric Fueling Station of the Future,’ moving the concept from the page to the real world. With the goal of setting the global standard for electric vehicle charging and customer experience, Parkland plans to bring the winning concept to life as part of their ambitious electric vehicle charging strategy in British Columbia, Canada.

“From Turkey to Kazakhstan, Poland to Portugal and China to Canada, our team and jury was overwhelmed with the quality of submissions from around the globe. We’re confident that the concepts will spark a holistic rethinking – from the ground up – of the unique refueling requirements and opportunities of EVs versus gas vehicles. It demonstrates great leadership that Parkland has committed to build the winning design,” said Nino Di Cara, Founder and President, Electric Autonomy Canada.

“Consistent with our energy transition and convenience destination strategy, our goal in sponsoring this competition was to engage talented architects and designers from around the world, invite them to put the needs of electric vehicle customers first, and entirely reimagine their experience,” said Darren Smart, SVP Energy Transition and Corporate Development. “We are committed to bringing the winning concept to life as part of our ambitious electric vehicle charging strategy in British Columbia and believe the concept could be extended to our other geographies when we see an opportunity to meet emerging customer demand.”