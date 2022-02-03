Best Valentine’s Day Dishes According to the Brits

Food and romance have strong associations and a home-cooked dinner with the one we love will be on the menu for many this Valentine’s Day. But what are the top dishes? As Valentine’s Day approaches, digital magazine and newspaper subscription app Readly reveals which recipes we are searching for ahead of the most romantic day of the year.

With over 6,300 titles on its platform, the European category leader for digital magazines, has seen continued interest in its food category over the last year with it being the number one indoor hobby. The number of bookmarked pages also increased by 46% and the majority of these were recipes saved on the app.

The data shows that searches for recipes in the run up to Valentine’s Day are mainly dominated by Italian comfort themed dishes such as a hearty lasagna and homemade pizza, meat dishes and fruity desserts. Otherwise, Brits have searched for classic dishes with a luxurious twist, such as lamb chop and cod loin, as well as the magically good Korean dish Bulgogi, which qualifies in seventh place.

Top 10 most searched recipes for Valentine’s Day:

1. Lasagna

2. Cod loin

3. Pizza

4. Vegan

5. Pineapple cake

6. Lamb chop

7. Bulgogi

8. Goat

9. Raspberry pie

10. Pink salad

Recipe searches are some of the most bookmarked pages and are particularly popular around Valentine’s Day when people look to find inspiration and something special to cook for their date night. The pandemic has caused us to crave hearty, comfort meals and many will choose these for Valentine’s night too.