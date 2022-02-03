Best Sexy Spots in America for Valentine’s Day

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, global sexual happiness brand, Lovehoney, along with the Kinsey Institute, released data on the country’s sexiest hot spots. According to the Lovehoney Sex Map, Washington, D.C. ranks as the sexiest state, or in this case district, with Delaware, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine rounding out the top five.

The global sexual happiness experts have ranked each US state according to sex toy sales data over the last year. The Lovehoney Sex Map also unveils the Sexiest Cities in the United States according to insights obtained from the demographically representative Summer of Love Survey, conducted by the Kinsey Institute and Lovehoney. The 25 largest cities in the country were rated according to their sexual fantasies, desires, and behaviors, and how they evolved during the pandemic.

Whether it was the ongoing lockdowns or a growing emphasis on sexual health and wellness, Americans across the country were clearly feeling the heat this past year and exploring new ways to connect. With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, these insights suggest that couples across the country may be in for a spicier holiday. As for the specific data, the Sex Map revealed regional details, including sexual experimentation, sexual and relationship satisfaction, and the top toys sold in each location.

Lovin’ By Location:

• Horniness on the HillWashington D.C, aka the political hub, grabbed the top spot of sexiest district and ranked highest in both sales and interest across five of six categories: vibrators, bondage, strap-ons, butt plugs and anal toys. When it comes to fantasy role play, Adult Student Costumes were the region’s top choice. Top toys in D.C. included the Bondage Boutique White Bound to Please Under Mattress Restraint and Womanizer Starlet 2 Rechargeable Clitoral Suction Stimulator. Needless to say, we hope this is the path to bipartisan peace.

• Getting Busy up North According to the survey, New Englanders are busy in the bedroom! They also seem to have sex on the brain, with Northeners ranking first in multiple fantasy categories. According to sales data, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine all ranked in the top five sexiest states. And while we may think of the Northeast as the land of maple syrup, Vermonters opted for Apple as their favorite lube flavor.

• Southern Flair in Georgia Georgia not only ranked as the sixth sexiest state, but Atlanta ranked as the kinkiest city during the pandemic, reporting the most fantasies around novelty and new or exciting sexual experiences, according to the Kinsey Institute/Lovehoney Summer of Love Survey. Now we understand why “harness” was among their top search terms.

• The Wild, Wild West Steamy bedroom activity wasn’t exclusive to the east, as Montana, Oregon and Colorado rounded out ninth, 10th and 12th in sales and search data. The Summer of Love Survey found that Portland residents reported the most fantasies about passion and romance of any city, which may help to explain why these couples were the most committed in the country. Over in Denver, singles are ready to mingle, with the Mile High City placing second in overall interest in casual sex among adults who are not currently in relationships.