New CDC Warning: 12 highest risk Countries due to COVID

22 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
3 min read
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Travel Warnings due to COVID set to DO-NOT-TRAVEL by the U.S. Government is often a wake up call for tourism destinations relying on the US visitor.
The World Tourism Network today took a stand against yesterdays CDC announcement to raise the level of do-not travel for Mexico.

According to the US Government, the CDC listed 12 countries in the world having the highest risk for U.S. travelers.

This list by US embassies is updated weekly and reflects countries American travelers should not visit at this time.

As of February 1, the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) lists the following 12 countries as the highest risk countries in the “do not travel” category.

  1. Anguilla
  2. Brazil
  3. Chile
  4. Ecuador
  5. French Guiana
  6. Kosovo
  7. Mexico
  8. Moldova
  9. Paraguay
  10. Philippines
  11. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  12. Singapore

This is especially bad news for travel and tourism in Mexico and listed Caribbean countries, but is it justified?

Dr. Peter Tarlow, president of the World Tourism Network doesn’t think so.
“Having just returned from Mexico and extensively visited with tourism safety and security officials in the Mexican States of Zacatecas, Mexico State, and Guerero, I don’t agree with the assessment by the U.S. Government on punishing tourism to Mexico based on COVID statistics. With known precaution travel to Mexico based only on COVID assessment should not be seen from domestic travel within the United States.”

World Tourism Network (WTM) launched by rebuilding.travel
https://wtn.travel

Dr. Tarlow is a known and respected expert in international tourism security and worked on many projects also with US Embassies around the world.

Based on 100,000 population on February 2, 2022

  • the United States has 23607 COVID cases, Mexico 3,820 over time.
  • the United States has 8925 active cases, Mexico only 428
  • the United States has 282 death, Mexico 235
Dr. Peter Tarlow in Mexico training tourism police

The World Tourism Network emphasizes the need to use proper recommended medical precautions such as being vaccinated, wearing proper masks, and being attentive to the newest medical updates.

  • The WTN is calling on all governments and the United Nations to secure global access to vaccination, and tests. This world is only safe if everyone is safe.
  • The WTN is calling on governments to separate travel advisories in regards to COVID from other issues.
  • The WTN is calling on all governments and stakeholders to unify COVID safety requirements for travel, regardless of international, regional, or domestic access.
  • The WTN is calling on all governments to streamline requirements based on an established scale for access to hotels, restaurants, meeting venues, and others.
  • The WTN is calling on all governments to streamline proof of vaccination and tests on a global basis.

Source: World Tourism Network www.wtn.travel

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

