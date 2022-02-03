Breaking International News Business Travel Hospitality Industry News Tourism Travel Wire News

Travel & Tourism May Break the COVID Barrier This Year

1 hour ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
4 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Image courtesy of Joshua Woroniecki from Pixabay
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Contribution to global GDP could reach just 6.4% behind pre-pandemic levels with millions of jobs at stake if governments don’t follow WTTC’s key measures.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
information travel

Major new research from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has revealed that as the global Travel & Tourism sector begins to recover from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, its contribution to the global economy could reach $8.6 trillion this year.

In 2019, before the pandemic struck, the Travel & Tourism sector generated nearly $9.2 trillion to the global economy. However, in 2020, the pandemic brought the sector to an almost complete halt, causing a massive 49.1% drop, representing a severe loss of nearly $4.5 trillion.

Latest research from WTTC shows that as the world finally begins to recover from pandemic, the sector’s contribution to the global economy and jobs could reach almost pre-pandemic levels this year, if the recovery of the sector continues to pick up pace.

Research by the global tourism body shows that if the vaccine and booster rollout continue at pace this year, and restrictions to international travel are eased around the world throughout the year – increasing the number of people who can travel ‘quarantine free’, the sectors contribution to the global economy could reach $8.6 trillion, just 6.4% down on pre-pandemic levels.

WTTC’s research also shows that the sector’s contribution global employment could reach more than 330 million, just 1% below pre-pandemic levels and up 21.5% up on 2020 representing a massive 58m more jobs.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “Over the past two years, due to severe travel restrictions around the world, the global Travel & Tourism sector has suffered tremendous losses.

“Our latest research clearly shows that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

“2022 is certainly looking more positive in terms of both jobs and the economy. However, there is much more work to be done if we are to bring back all the jobs lost and achieve a full economic recovery. With so much is at stake, it’s vital we continue driving the recovery of our sector.

“Governments must shift their risk assessment from entire countries to the individual traveler and allow the fully vaccinated to travel freely.”

To reach close to pre-pandemic GDP and employment levels this year, WTTC says governments around the world must continue focusing on the vaccine and booster rollout – allowing fully vaccinated travelers to move freely without the need for additional testing, and for others to travel with a negative test. continue to implement digital solutions which enable travelers to easily prove their status in a simplified and secure way.

The global tourism body also urges governments to continue to implement digital solutions which enable travelers to easily prove their status in a simplified and secure way and increase global harmonization of measures and avoid any patchwork.

More news about tourism

#travelandtourism

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays great attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

Leave a Comment