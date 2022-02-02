MCE Central & Eastern Europe: A Surplus of Excellent Services!

Once again, buyers and suppliers are meeting in a way that is proven to be most efficient and satisfying pre-scheduled B2B meetings, according to a match-made agenda all participants will receive prior the event. Although B2B meetings represent the most significant aspect of the event, Europe Congress is always ready to deliver so much more!

Experienced and passionate leaders in the industry – Special Effects and Dynamic Tours DMC, both of which Europe Congress is proud to call partners of the event, are sharing the excitement.

Special Effects, which have been active in the global events industry for nearly 40 years, will be providing safe, exciting, and sustainable audiovisual solutions to the event. In doing so, Special Effects help to ensure that meetings are well serviced and running as smoothly as possible.

“It is an honor and a privilege to participate in MCE Central & Eastern Europe, not only as an attendee but also as a provider of technological solutions for the event.”

“We, at Special Effects are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this MICE forum that showcases the possibilities of Hungary’s wonderful capital, Budapest” – says Tamas Szego, Director of Sales and Marketing of Special Effects Ltd.

In cooperation with Europe Congress and the Budapest Convention Bureau, Dynamic Tours DMC is providing two exquisite tours, open for all participants – Highlights of Budapest and Culinary Budapest Tour. Highlights of Budapest tour includes visiting the magical Széchenyi Thermal Bath, Opera House, and Castle District. Accompanied by welcome drinks, a surprise performance, and folklore dances, this tour promises to deliver the best of Budapest. A majestic Danube River cruise with Hungarian delicacies accompanied by live Jazz, wine tasting, Michelin star street food, strudel time and much more are featured in the Culinary Budapest Tour. To make sure many can join, both tours will be offered on the Sunday as well as on the Tuesday.

Tamás Csordás, Managing Director of Dynamic Tours DMC added – “Dynamic Tours DMC is honored to be selected as DMC partner of MCE Central & Eastern Europe, a warm welcome to all guests of this prestigious event. The two special city tours designed especially for this occasion, are full of action and are intended to introduce the Highlights of Budapest and its Culinary Budapest Tour. Dynamic Tours DMC is here for you to realize your dream projects in Budapest, and with our new office there in Prague, as well. Our team wishes you a successful meeting, great new connections, and a good time.” Just few spots for participation are available still. Make sure you’re not left out, as this proven event concept is satisfying all participants for over 10 years already.

MCE Central & Eastern Europe 2022, Fact Sheet

Dates & Destination: 27, 28 February and 1 March 2022, Budapest, Hungary

Key Benefits:

2,5 days MICE one-stop-shop B2B forum

High-quality event venue: Radisson Blu Béke

By EC scheduled 30 to 35 match-made one-to-one meetings

60 qualified event planners meet with 50 convention bureaus and MICE providers

Boutique event format to maximize connections

Total maximum of 120-140 persons remain together throughout the entire event

Program Convention bureaus unique format promotional sessions

Networking sessions during coffee breaks, luncheons, reception, dinner evenings

Safe and healthy protocols assuring security and comfort for all participants

The most flexible participation terms and conditions on the market

Agenda and Program: europecongress.com

