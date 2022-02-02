Airlines Airport Associations News Aviation Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Car Rental Health News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts News People Rebuilding Resorts Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News Trending Now UK Breaking News USA Breaking News

Most people are positive about travel despite COVID-19

by Harry Johnson
According to the report, people love to travel, but are also eager for safer options, sustainable alternatives, and greater convenience when traveling.

information travel

The lingering effects of COVID-19 and the growing impact of climate change have shaped the behavior of travelers recently and will force the travel industry to evolve.

These are the findings of a new report, that surveyed 2,000 adult travelers across the US and UK to understand how travel has transformed over the past year.

According to the report, people love to travel, but are also eager for safer options, sustainable alternatives, and greater convenience when traveling.

The bottom line: despite COVID-19 health concerns, travelers have an overwhelming sense of wanderlust, with 77% expressing positive emotions around travel. They are also more environmentally-conscious than ever, with 73% of travelers willing to pay more to rent an eco-friendly car — up to $22 more per day more — and 52% preferring airlines that have pledged to be carbon neutral. Travelers are also eager for mobile offerings that ease the booking process and allow them to manage their entire itinerary.

The last two years have forced the travel industry and travelers themselves to adapt and evolve.

Beyond the pandemic, the industry must recognize and adjust to the behaviors of today’s travelers. People are more tech- and environmentally-savvy and expect the brands they engage with to be the same.

