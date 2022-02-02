Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel China Breaking News News People Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

Fly from Beijing to NYC in one hour on new Chinese space plane

Written by Harry Johnson

Beijing Lingkong Tianxing Technology is developing a winged rocket for high-speed, point-to-point transportation, which is lower in cost than rockets that carry satellites and faster than traditional aircraf

Chinese provider of space mission launch services, Beijing Lingkong Tianxing Technology, also known as Space Transportation, announced that it is developing a ‘space plane’ for high-speed ‘point-to-point transportation,’ that would take off vertically, detach itself from a glider wing with rocket boosters and, after making a suborbital trip, land vertically on three deployable legs.

“We are developing a winged rocket for high-speed, point-to-point transportation, which is lower in cost than rockets that carry satellites and faster than traditional aircraft,” the company said.

The new aircraft would aim to provide rapid transport between two locations on Earth through suborbital travel and will be fully reusable.

Space Transportation representatives were quoted as saying that a flight from Beijing to New York City would only take one hour with the new ‘space plane.’

The company expects ground booster tests to occur in 2023 and the first flight the following year. The space plane is anticipated to perform a manned flight in 2025 and is targeted to carry out a global crewed space test flight by the end of the decade.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

