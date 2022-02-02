Breaking European News Breaking International News Culture Montenegro Breaking News News Responsible Tourism Travel Destination Update

The Zeta River in Montenegro: Protected

37 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Montenegro wetland
Photo Credit: : Jadranka Mamici
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

ndangered species. Pollution, climate change and mounting hydropower demands all threaten rivers’ countless ecological and socio-economic benefits, necessitating their urgent protection. Even when terrestrial protections do benefit freshwater biodiversity, they often lack durability, as evidenced by the globally widespread development of dams in protected areas.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
information travel

The Zeta River (“Zeta”) in Montenegro is one site where the burgeoning freshwater protection movement has achieved victory. A biodiversity hotspot, Zeta’s clear waters are home to unique species of endangered mollusks and freshwater fish, such as the Zeta soft mouth trout. The 65-kilometer river supports more than 20 percent of Montenegro’s bird and plant species.

Despite Zeta’s abundant nature, until recently water pollution, poaching, and unplanned urbanization threatened the river’s biodiversity. Left unchecked, these problems would threaten Zeta’s wildlife and hinder the river’s ability to provide diverse habitats, mitigate climate and erosion impacts, and offer opportunities for recreation, tourism, and research.

These invaluable benefits inspired local campaigns to call for the river’s protection. In early 2019, the Podgorica and Danilovgrad municipalities collaborated with a local NGO coalition to launch an initiative to protect the Zeta River’s lower course. By year’s end, TNC had co-hosted the first International Conference on River Protection in Podgorica and the Montenegrin government had launched the River Zeta Nature Park.

Resultant progress flowed rapidly and in only ten months Zeta was designated a Category V protected area. The park signifies a major milestone for freshwater conservation in the Balkans and serves as a model for policymakers to integrate freshwater protections into development and conservation planning. While the Balkans need to pursue sustainable development to protect nature and people from climate change, development should avoid unnecessary damages to freshwater habitats such as Zeta.

The River Zeta Nature Park illustrates how conservation can simultaneously reduce negative development impacts, give back to human livelihoods, and safeguard biodiversity and ecological services. Because of responsible planning, Zeta’s boundless biodiversity and cultural heritage are protected from development and its waters will continue to flow freely for generations to come.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

Leave a Comment