Cook Island Tourism has a new acting CEO

Corporation Chairman Ewan Smith shares “Halatoa’s stewardship in Cook Islands Tourism this past decade has been exemplary. We look forward to seeing the same excellence permeate from NES with his leadership. We wish Halatoa the very best in this next endeavor”.

In the meantime, recruitment of a permanent replacement is currently taking place. Smith advises “applications closed before Christmas, and a panel has been established to evaluate and interview a shortlist of applicants”. This process is expected to conclude in 4 weeks.

In the interim Karla Eggelton has been appointed Acting CEO. Eggelton will take on the CEO duties as well as her existing responsibilities as Director of Global Sales and Marketing.

“Karla has played an active role in Cook Islands COVID19 response these past 20 months, both at the National level and within the industry. During these uncertain times, it is important we remain focussed on the immediate tasks at hand and she will ensure this priority alignment while the board works to complete the recruitment process”.

The board expects to make an announcement in late February 2022.