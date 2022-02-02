Associations News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Cook Islands Breaking News News People Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Cook Island Tourism has a new acting CEO

19 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Having served 12 years at Cook Islands Tourism Corporation – ten of those as CEO, Fua begins his tenure as Head of Ministry for National Environment Service on 17 January 2022.

Corporation Chairman Ewan Smith shares “Halatoa’s stewardship in Cook Islands Tourism this past decade has been exemplary. We look forward to seeing the same excellence permeate from NES with his leadership. We wish Halatoa the very best in this next endeavor”.

In the meantime, recruitment of a permanent replacement is currently taking place. Smith advises “applications closed before Christmas, and a panel has been established to evaluate and interview a shortlist of applicants”. This process is expected to conclude in 4 weeks.

In the interim Karla Eggelton has been appointed Acting CEO. Eggelton will take on the CEO duties as well as her existing responsibilities as Director of Global Sales and Marketing.

“Karla has played an active role in Cook Islands COVID19 response these past 20 months, both at the National level and within the industry. During these uncertain times, it is important we remain focussed on the immediate tasks at hand and she will ensure this priority alignment while the board works to complete the recruitment process”.

The board expects to make an announcement in late February 2022.

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

