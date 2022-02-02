Saudi Tourists will love Jamaica, Sandals Resorts, and non-stop flights

Tourism means resilience and needs out-of-the-box thinking and money. For Saudi Tourists, it also means luxury holidays. All of this is natural for Jamaica.

Jamaicans and citizens of other Caribbean nations are ready to experience the history, culture, and people of Saudi Arabia.

To make dreams a reality, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica is again visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and scheduled to meet the Hon. Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Wednesday.

Yesterday, the Saudi Cabinet delegated its Minister of Tourism to negotiate and sign an agreement with Jamaica, according to a report today in Arab News.

The two countries initiated discussions last year to collaborate on building tourism as the world recovers from the pandemic. This was during a visit of Jamaican Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett to the Kingdom.

Jamaica is also one out of ten key countries to work with a Saudi – Spain-led group on relaunching global tourism.

Barlett confirmed last year in an interview that an air link between the two countries is the top priority for an MoU to be signed on tourism cooperation between the two countries.

“As they say, you don’t swim to Jamaica, you fly,” Bartlett told Arab News.

According to the Jamaica minister, Jamaica is a very highly tourism-dependent country with a direct tourism impact of 10 percent on GDP and an indirect impact of about 34 percent.

Direct air links to Caribbean countries are seen as the ticket to attract visitors from regions beyond the United States and without the need to obtain a US visa before vacationing at Caribbean beaches.

The race is on for Caribbean countries to compete to be the first with direct flights to the Gulf region, and Jamaica has an excellent chance to be the winner.