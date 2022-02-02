Potential New Therapeutic Options for Genitourinary Cancers

Building on its long-term leadership in prostate cancer, Janssen is committed to advancing innovative treatments and transforming patient experiences, while focusing on research that may drive better outcomes for people across the genitourinary cancer spectrum. Data to be presented include Phase 3 results for the selective poly-ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor niraparib in combination with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone in prostate cancer, and updated clinical trial information on the Phase 2b study of TAR-200, a novel drug delivery system, in combination with cetrelimab in early-stage bladder cancer. Janssen will also present new analyses for the androgen receptor inhibitor ERLEADA® (apalutamide).

“This year’s ASCO GU annual meeting commemorates nearly a decade of Janssen generating outcomes demonstrating the utility of ERLEADA as a transformational therapy in advanced prostate cancer,” said Luca Dezzani, M.D., U.S. Vice President, Medical Affairs, Solid Tumor, Janssen Scientific Affairs, LLC. “We continue to deepen our understanding of how our medicines are being used in real-world settings, as we strive to optimize treatment and care delivery to help patients achieve the best possible outcomes.”

“Despite the advancements Janssen has made in delivering innovative medicines for the treatment of genitourinary cancers, we recognize the continued unmet needs that persist for patients and physicians,” said Kiran Patel M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development, Solid Tumors, Janssen Research & Development, LLC. “At this year’s ASCO GU meeting, we look forward to presenting new data from our portfolio and pipeline, highlighting our commitment to improving patient outcomes, the benefits of our approved treatments and the possibilities for new potential therapeutic options.”

Further details about these data and the science Janssen is advancing will be made available throughout ASCO GU via the Janssen Oncology Virtual Newsroom. Key highlights include:

Niraparib late-breaking data:

• First results from the Phase 3 MAGNITUDE study of niraparib in combination with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone as a first-line therapy in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with and without homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene alterations (Abstract #12)

ERLEADA® data:

• Association between patient-reported outcomes and changes in prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in patients with advanced prostate cancer treated with ERLEADA® in the SPARTAN and TITAN studies

• Real-world Comparative Evidence: Attainment of early, deep PSA response in metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC): A comparison of patients initiated on ERLEADA® and enzalutamide

TAR-200 and cetrelimab update:

• Clinical Trial in Progress: SunRISe-1: Phase 2b study of TAR-200 plus cetrelimab, TAR-200 alone, or cetrelimab alone in participants with high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin who are ineligible for or elected not to undergo radical cystectomy.