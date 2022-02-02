Barbados Breaking News Culture Entertainment Hospitality Industry News People Tourism Travel Wire News

That’s Entertainment! Barbados Style with Soon To Be New Parents Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

7 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Image courtesy of @badgalriri-instagram
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Two of today’s hot music stars, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child together. And that isn’t all they share. They both have roots in the Caribbean country of Barbados.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
information travel

Before the world knew her as Rihanna, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, who was born in Saint Michael, grew up in a 3-bedroom bungalow in Bridgetown and sold clothes with her father on the street as a child. At the age of 14 she was discovered by an American record executive. A demo tape was recorded that caught President and CEO of Def Jam Records Jay-Z’s attention, and he signed her that very same night at 3 am.

On top of multi-million record hits, she has since become a billionaire with the help of her own lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, and makeup brand, Fenty Beauty. Some of her Fenty Beauty skin care products contain the Barbados cherry, and some pay homage to Barbados including a bronzer shade called Bajan Gyal.

Rihanna was the recipient of the Barbados National Hero award in 2021.

She received her award at the Barbados presidential inauguration on November 30. Previous to this she was named as an Ambassador of Barbados in 2018.

A$AP Rocky was born and raised in Harlem, New York, as Rakim Athelaston Mayers. He is an American rapper – a member of the hip-hop collective A$AP Mob – and is a record producer from Manhattan. Like Rihanna, A$AP Rocky has a Barbados connection, and for him it is through his father. He flew out to Barbados in 2021 to spend time with Rihanna and get together with his own relatives there.

The couple met in 2020, and last year they announced in January that she was pregnant. Perhaps Rocky’s Barbadian heritage swayed Rihanna into wanting to raise a child with him. “It’s something Rihanna and Rocky have bonded about because they feel a commonality there,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.

More news about Barbados

#barbados

#rihanna

#a$aprocky

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays great attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

Leave a Comment