That’s Entertainment! Barbados Style with Soon To Be New Parents Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Before the world knew her as Rihanna, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, who was born in Saint Michael, grew up in a 3-bedroom bungalow in Bridgetown and sold clothes with her father on the street as a child. At the age of 14 she was discovered by an American record executive. A demo tape was recorded that caught President and CEO of Def Jam Records Jay-Z’s attention, and he signed her that very same night at 3 am.

On top of multi-million record hits, she has since become a billionaire with the help of her own lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, and makeup brand, Fenty Beauty. Some of her Fenty Beauty skin care products contain the Barbados cherry, and some pay homage to Barbados including a bronzer shade called Bajan Gyal.

Rihanna was the recipient of the Barbados National Hero award in 2021.

She received her award at the Barbados presidential inauguration on November 30. Previous to this she was named as an Ambassador of Barbados in 2018.

A$AP Rocky was born and raised in Harlem, New York, as Rakim Athelaston Mayers. He is an American rapper – a member of the hip-hop collective A$AP Mob – and is a record producer from Manhattan. Like Rihanna, A$AP Rocky has a Barbados connection, and for him it is through his father. He flew out to Barbados in 2021 to spend time with Rihanna and get together with his own relatives there.

The couple met in 2020, and last year they announced in January that she was pregnant. Perhaps Rocky’s Barbadian heritage swayed Rihanna into wanting to raise a child with him. “It’s something Rihanna and Rocky have bonded about because they feel a commonality there,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.

