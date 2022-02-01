Jamaica to Host Annual International Conference & Exhibition

Already known for being a worldwide leader in the tourism industry, Jamaica will step into the spotlight on the global economic stage as it serves as host this June to the World Free Zones Organization’s 8th Annual International Conference & Exhibition (AICE) 2022, the first to be held in the Caribbean. The news was announced last week during a ceremony shared internationally from the island nation’s tourism capital, Montego Bay.

“We could not be more pleased to have our island serve as host nation for this important global event,” said Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Jamaica, Jennifer Griffith, speaking on behalf of the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “Investment is crucial to the ongoing development and growth of our tourism sector as we seek to diversify our tourism product, provide more jobs for Jamaicans and attract more visitors to our shores in the future.”

Themed, ‘Zones: Your Partner for Resilience, Sustainability and Prosperity,’ the World Free Zones Organization’s AICE 2022 will be held from June 13-17, 2022, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre. The five-day event will bring together world-class speakers, global free zone practitioners, policy makers, multi-lateral organizations and business representatives, to exchange ideas, experiences and visions for creating a more integrated global trade and business environment. The event is expected to bring over 1,000 visitors into Jamaica.

“Jamaica is the investment destination of the Caribbean,” said Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Jamaica, who was the keynote speaker at the press conference. “We now have 213 Special Economic Zone stakeholders located across 10 of Jamaica’s 14 parishes. Preliminary data suggests that Special Economic Zones already approved and those being processed here on island, will provide employment for approximately 53,000 people.”

Dr. Samir Hamrouni, CEO of the World Free Zones Organization, said, “The Caribbean is an important region for World Free Zones Organization. Free Zones here contribute immensely to economic growth, jobs, income and prosperity. We also believe there is potential for growth of Free Zones in this region. This is one of the key reasons we have chosen Jamaica to host the next edition of AICE. Thank you to each one of you, the Jamaica Tourist Board, the Jamaica Special Economic Zones Authority, the local organizing committee and everyone who has helped us bring this Conference to the island on behalf of myself and my colleagues.”

Also speaking at the event was Christopher Levy, Chairman of the Jamaica Special Economic Zones Authority (JSEZA). To conclude the program, a video was played to officially launch the conference and gifts were presented to key individuals who were critical in bringing the AICE to Jamaica. The event was attended by local Jamaican officials and media, while international media attended virtually.

Registration for AICE in Jamaica is now open at www.AICE2022.com. For more information on Jamaica, please visit visitjamaica.com.

