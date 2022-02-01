25% of American Borrowers Have Taken Bad Credit Loans

Your credit reports and credit scores have a huge impact on your finances life. More than 200 million Americans have credit reports. Almost 25% of them have taken bad credit loans with guaranteed approval at least once. Was it a good or bad experience? How did it affect them? Let’s find it out!

Only 10% of Americans Have the Lowest FICO Scores

The FICO scale ranges from 300 to 850. The FICO score below 580 is considered to be poor. It means that a person might have missed, delayed, or completely ignored his/her loan obligations in the past. Eventually, it found a reflection on his/her credit rating.

Credit difficulties have become a common thing. No wonder that bad credit loans aren’t viewed as something unusual for average Americans.

Only 11% of U.S. citizens have FICO scores around 550. The other 14% have a worse situation as their FICO score dropped down to 500.

Consumers with incredibly low credit scores have to face many difficulties compared to those whose credit scores are higher. For example, it can be hard for those with very poor credit scores to apply for financial support.

Even when consumers with the lowest credit ratings claim a no denial payday loans direct lenders only, they have to understand the consequences. They will be offered considerably high interest rates which are offered under less attractive borrowing terms. No matter how unfair it may sound to you, it is reality we have to accept.

Looking at the situation from a different perspective will help you understand the situation better. In 2021, almost 75% of the U.S. population has FICO scores above 550. While the best rates are reserved for consumers with the scores in the 700s, credit is mainly available for consumers whose score remains in the 500s and 600s.

Why Children Have Bad Credit as Well?

Americans work hard to keep their child safe and healthy. They teach them how to perform basic life routine. Have they ever thought about the need to protect your child’s credit reports?

Generally, children under 18 don’t have credit reports or ratings. For example, they don’t have a credit report until they turn 18 and apply for a student credit card or a student loan. They may also establish a bad credit loan sooner when their parents add them to the existing credit card account as an authorized user. As you can see, there are a bunch of nuances that can’t be ignored.

Today, there’s one more reason a credit office may establish a credit file for a child. This happens when children become victims of identity theft.

According to the research study published by Javelin Strategy & Research in 2018, more than one million children were victims of identity fraud. When a scammer applies for credit in a child’s name, it can establish the so-called inquiry on credit reports. It happens to be clear of any negative information. And it can then be used as the basis to apply for fraudulent credit.

Make sure to monitor red flags when it comes to child identity documents. Similar to unexpected bills, you can also freeze your child’s credit reports within several credit offices. This can be an effective way of developing an added measure of security.

What Is the Actual Meaning of Bad Credit Statistics?

Bad credit loans can hold you back from getting the stuff you want and need. For example, you may be refused when you apply for different types of financing.

A poor credit background can make it difficult to lease an apartment, provide a new mobile phone service, or get hired for a new job. Low credit history can end up in the format of higher interest rates, higher insurance rates, larger utility deposits, and many more.

If you have a bad credit reputation, it may comfort you. But you don’t have to accept credit issues as a permanent situation. Many people are struggling with bad credit. Today, they work hard to change their situations.

Enhancing your credit can be a long and tiresome experience. But even small steps forward can have meaningful effects on financial well-being of many Americans. Even if you can enhance your credit background from 550 to 600, feel free to do so. This may result in a strong improvement of your creditworthiness. You will have a better position to claim one of the available lending services.