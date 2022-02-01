Spring Family Getaway Ideas

Spring is just around the corner! If you want to go on a mini-vacation with your family in early spring, it’s time to start planning it. Even if you have only 2-3 days for your trip, you will be able to visit new places, have fun and get unforgettable experiences.

So, we offer 7 great ideas for a mini trip with the family in early spring, including options where you can go by car.

Cocoa Beach, FL

Cocoa Beach, FL – is a great inexpensive variant for a holiday with family and children in the spring. Here you will find very good hotels at low prices as well as all kinds of water activities for all ages. If you get tired of the beach – take an excursion to the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.

Lake Placid, NY

This place is only 4 hours away from NY, so it can be easily reached by car.

Lake Placid offers entertainment for different family members: skiing, ice skating, bobsledding, walking in the forest, and kayaking (when the weather is fine).

Washington, D.C.

The capital of the United States offers many interesting activities for everyone, and here you can also easily get by car.

In Washington, it is good to take a tour to the White House or the US Capitol. If you come here at the end of March, you can get to the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Blowing Rock, NC

If you like long walks, then pay attention to this destination point. You will be able to enjoy nature, as well as plenty of walks in the fresh air during the day. In the evening – head to the center of the town to taste delicious dishes in local restaurants. Here children will find a lot of entertainment for themselves – a petting zoo, various attractions, etc.

Jamestown-Yorktown, VA

This place will appeal to all fans of history because you can plunge into the atmosphere of the 17th century. Take your family to explore the ruins of the first English settlement in all of North America, remember historical films from this era, and take lots of amazing shots for your home albums.

Holiday Mountain Resort, Canada

If suddenly you did not manage to enjoy the snow and skiing in winter – go to Holiday Mountain Resort. There is snow even in spring! This place is small but very cozy and will definitely appeal to all members of your family. Moreover, your children will be able to learn about the history of the indigenous people of these lands and taste the local national food.

Palm Springs, CA

Have you ever been to the desert? Perhaps the time has come for such a trip! The Palm Springs desert offers a variety of options for spending time: a national park, outdoor games (including mini-golf), cable car rides, swimming in outdoor pools, etc.

St. Pete Beach, FL

This is another option for a beach holiday in early spring. There are many cheap 80s-90s style hotels right next to the beach. What is interesting here for children? How about watching alligators? They will definitely love it!

Glenwood Springs, CO

This place also boasts of its wonderful skiing resort for quite reasonable money. Here you can find a variety of snow activities, outdoor pools, as well as a local attraction – a hanging lake. Sounds very tempting, doesn’t it?

Grand Canyon

This is one of the deepest canyons in the whole world, and if you haven’t been here yet, you need to fix it urgently! But be prepared for crowds of people all year round. We recommend choosing the northern edge of the canyon – it is less popular among tourists. Here you can enjoy all the scenery and take a lot of cool pictures without other people.