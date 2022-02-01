Spotify promotions are the new gold!

Last year was a strange year. From one perspective, it was difficult and challenging, threatening to destroy the way we used to live, but from the other perspective it was amazing – the world did become a better place, at least in the music department. If you are a musician or a music lover, you will understand what I am saying. The number of new musicians that appeared is far greater than any year before. Maybe the reason for that is that people were trapped in their homes for a year. They have nothing to do, so they start creating music.

And with this increase in the number of musicians, there is one more thing that increased – competitiveness. If we take for example Spotify, which is the largest music streaming service, we’ll see, that there has been 5% growth in the number of musicians in the last year. Believe me, 5% is a huge amount of creators. So the problem appeared– how will all of them survive in such a competitive market? Some of them have found the answer – Spotify promotions.

If you aren’t a novice musician, you are probably familiar with Spotify promotions. This thing has been around for a few years now, basically since the first year the Spotify was released. And it is a natural flow of things. When there is a service that requires people’s attention and appreciation, there inevitably appear services that are ready to help. Yes, not every musician now uses music promotion, but a lot of them are.

Have you heard about music promotion on Spotify? If you didn’t, let me explain. Every track, musician, album, they all have some parameters that aren’t usually visible to everyone, but they have a huge impact on the future of this creation. Those parameters are likes, plays, followers, etc. and the more of those things you get, the more popular you are. And now you may ask, how hard can it be to gain all of that? Well, turns out it is hard, especially in the beginning of your career. If you are only starting your way to popularity, music promotion can be the perfect headstart for you, that is available, affordable, and easy to get.

Of course, no one is forcing you to start promoting your music. You are free to decide, but if you are struggling now or want to have some guarantees, you better do it. And don’t worry, you will not be scammed, these services cherish their reputation and value it, so they won’t risk it to get a few dollars from you. All you need to know is that the promotion does work, so remember about it when you will have your first struggles. And as always, listen to your heart, and do the right thing! Your music deserves to be heard! Don’t leave it in your drawer, upload it, promote it, and become popular!