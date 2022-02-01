Lufthansa Group receives good rating in new global CDP climate ranking

The Lufthansa Group is working in a targeted manner to make aviation more climate-friendly and has committed itself to an ambitious CO2 reduction path. In the global climate ranking of the non-profit environmental organization Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the Lufthansa Group again and thus for the fourth year in a row received a good rating for its strategy and its implementation.

On a scale from “A” (best result) to “D-,” the company was rated “B.” In the measurement of its own CO2 emissions and those of the supply chain, the Lufthansa Group received the top grade of “A,” as in the previous year. In the category of commitment in the value chain, the Lufthansa Group was able to improve significantly.

“Our repeated good rating in the CDP climate ranking is both a confirmation and a motivation for us. It confirms that we are on the right path with our programs for sustainable aviation and motivates us to pursue this path consistently. Even in challenging times, we are using all our expertise, our energy and our networks to make CO2 neutral flying a reality,” says Christina Foerster, Member of the Lufthansa Group‘s Executive Board responsible for Customer, IT & Corporate Responsibility.

The Lufthansa Group has been participating in the CDP reporting since 2006, providing relevant interest groups with transparent information about its climate protection strategy and measures to reduce CO2 emissions. Each year, CDP collects information on CO2 emissions, sustainability strategies and targets from 12,000 companies in a standardized process. In the field of environmental reporting, the London-based organization’s climate ranking is considered the global gold standard. The CDP data is also used to a large extent in other assessments by leading rating agencies. The Lufthansa Group’s experts carefully evaluate the company’s scores in ratings and sustainability indices in order to further improve the performance.

Science-based climate protection goals of the Lufthansa Group

The Lufthansa Group has set itself ambitious climate protection goals and aims to halve its net CO2 emissions by 2030 compared to 2019 and to achieve a neutral CO2 balance by 2050. To further specify these net targets, it has joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to bring its CO2 reduction path in line with the United Nations Paris Climate Agreement. Based on scientific calculations, CO2 emissions will be continuously reduced with the help of fleet renewal and optimization, improved operational efficiency and the use of SAF.