New airport opens in Maldives

Accessibility to resorts in the Maldives’ Lhaviyani Atoll will be significantly improved with the opening of Madivaru Airport in early February. Flights to and from Male’s Velana International Airport to Madivaru Airport will take just 25 minutes and operate throughout the night – until now Lhaviyani has been serviced only by seaplanes, where operation is limited to daylight as well as flying from a different terminal at Velana.

The flight schedule will commence with three flights per day, scheduled according to arrivals and departures of international flights to ensure minimal wait times for travelers. Madivaru Airport has been developed by Kuredu Holdings Pvt Ltd and will be managed by the national airline Maldivian, following a management agreement signed by Mr.Mohamed Moosa, Chairman of Champa Brothers Maldives Pvt Ltd & co-owner of Crown & Champa Resorts, one of the owners of luxury resorts Kudadoo Maldives Private Island and Hurawalhi Island Resort, as well as Kuredu, Komandoo and Innahura (Crown & Champa Resorts), all located a 10–25-minute speedboat ride away from Madivaru Airport. The project includes land reclamation from Madivaru’s lagoon, construction of a 1200m runway and a passenger terminal.

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island is an exclusive, intimate private island comprising just 15 expansive, over water Ocean Residences. Designed by Yuji Yamazaki, Kudadoo is a sanctuary of serenity for those seeking a fully inclusive luxury experience, defined by the philosophy of freedom offering an anything, anytime, anywhere concept.

Hurawalhi Island Resort Maldives is an adults-only paradise famous for its 5.8 Underwater Restaurant. There are more than 50 plentiful dive sites within easy reach to explore one of the Indian Ocean’s richest reefs, a stunning underwater restaurant and numerous underwater experiences to try.

Madivaru Airport’s flights have been scheduled to connect travelers flying from the below airlines to the Maldives:

· SriLankan Airline (UL)

· Condor Airline (DE)

· Lufthansa (LH)

· Aeroflot (SU)

· British Airways (BA)

· Qatar Airways (QR)

· Emirates (QR)

· Austrian Airlines (OS)

· Singapore Airlines (SQ)

· Turkish Airlines (TK)