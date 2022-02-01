New Clinical Trial for Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

Cybin Therapeutics, a private therapeutic bioscience company on a mission to discover and develop psilocybin assisted therapeutic protocols, has licensed PEX010 (25 mg) from Filament for use in the trial. The trial is expected to begin in Q3’22 and will include individuals with major depressive disorder who are undergoing selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) therapy, commonly used to treat depression, as well as those who are SSRI-naive.

“Health Canada’s approval is a testament to both the validity of this trial as well as Filament’s ability to produce and license pharmaceutical-grade botanical drug candidates,” said Filament Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Lightburn. “The effect of psilocybin therapy in patients taking traditional SSRI antidepressant medication is an extremely important investigation and we are thrilled to participate in this important research.”

“Many Canadians who battle depression undergo SSRI therapy, and until now, this has generally meant exclusion from psychedelic assisted psychotherapy (PAP) clinical trials,” said Josh Taylor, Founder of Cybin Therapeutics. “If it can be demonstrated that PAP can be safely and effectively given to patients on SSRIs, many will stand to benefit. We feel this is an outstanding opportunity to show Health Canada that Cybin Therapeutics can improve patient outcomes with our team and developed protocols.”

Filament has also licensed PEX010 (25 mg) to CT for additional phase 2 clinical trials, which are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022. Both trials will be led by Dr. Reg Peters and Dave Phillips.