Halle Berry, Dolly Parton and James Patterson Team Up for a New Novel and Album

Also, an insightful break down of the latest robocall scam, 10 important warning signs that you may have heart disease and an informative guide to visiting America’s biggest cities on a budget – all in the February/March 2022 issue of AARP The Magazine.

Halle Berry

Fresh off the heels of her latest film “Bruised,” ATM caught up with Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Halle Berry, diving into her “life-changing” role and directorial debut. Globally known and celebrated for her captivating performances, the actress also shared an intimate look into her home life, opening up about how she has recently found balance and bliss as a parent, partner and professional. She looks ahead optimistically, touching on true connection, inner beauty, feminism, equality and diversity.

Valerie Bertinelli

The “Hot In Cleveland” actress breaks down the greatest lessons she has learned in her 6 decades, offering candid insight into her connection to food and culinary education from her late ex-husband’s mother, how she owns her regrets, why she doesn’t take things personally, the importance of feeling your feelings, and more.

John Mellencamp’s 7 Tips for Living Your Best Life

The 70-year-old rock star shares his secrets to productivity and problem-solving, meaningful friendships, and the importance of continuing to create something everyday.

Dolly Parton and James Patterson on forthcoming novel and soundtrack “Run, Rose, Run”

Thriller writer James Patterson and country music legend Dolly Parton chat with ATM about their unexpected collaboration, forthcoming novel and accompanying soundtrack “Run, Rose, Run,” which is said to be amongst the most creative book-writing partnerships out there. The novel hits stands March 7.