Click here if this is your press release!

COVID-19 Has Had a Negative Impact on Americans’ Love Life

2 hours ago
by editor
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor

A 2022 survey of 1,005 Americans shows the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the love life of 25.8% of Americans aged 18 years and older. Men were more likely to report a negative impact on their love life.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
information travel

The survey conducted by Heart Beat Angels (HBA) also found men to be more likely to report that Covid-19 had a negative impact on their love life. 58% of the respondents that reported Covid-19 had a negative impact on their love life were male.

The survey polled a representative sample of 1005 men and women over the age of 18 in the United States. The survey was conducted online from January 26th to January 28th 2022. The research aims to add to the existing literature on the impact of covid-19 on the romantic lives of individuals and couples.

Older generations are less impacted by Covid-19 when it comes to their love life. 64.43% of respondents report Covid-19 does not have an impact on their love life at all. Of those who are not affected by Covid-19, 44.34% are aged 55 and above.

1/10th of Americans report Covid-19 has had a positive impact on their love life. 9.7% of respondents report Covid-19 has had a positive impact on their love life.

The love lives of men seem to be more significantly impacted by the pandemic. Looking at the data we see women are more likely to report that the Covid pandemic has had no impact on their love life at all. Men on the other hand are slightly more likely to report that the pandemic had a positive impact on their love life and are significantly more likely to report that the pandemic had a negative impact on their love life.

The study samples 1,005 men and women in the United States. Respondents were spread evenly across regions (east, mid and west), gender (49% male, 51% female), and age (18-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45 – 54, 55 – 64, 65+).

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.

View all posts

Leave a Comment