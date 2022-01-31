Mali gives French ambassador 72 hours to leave the country

Mali’s government announced that after “hostile and outrageous” comments made by French authorities regarding the country’s junta, French envoy in Bamako, Joelle Meyer, must leave the country within three days.

France’s ambassador was given 72 hours to leave Mali after the French foreign minister and other government officials “repeatedly” spoke out against Mali’s national authorities in a way which was “contrary to the development of friendly relations between nations,” Mali officials said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had said Mali’s ruling military government was “out of control” as tensions rose between the two countries over the deployment of a French-led anti-terrorism force.

Mali junta officials “vigorously condemned” the comments. They had also earlier warned Denmark to immediately withdraw over 100 military personnel that entered the country as part of the anti-terrorism force, deeming their presence illegal despite Copenhagen saying that they were there on a “clear invitation.”

French Defense Minister Florence Parly said that France was not “prepared to pay an unlimited price to remain in Mali.”

However, she said that the other 15 European countries involved in the anti-terrorism operation in the Sahel region have decided to maintain the mission, so new conditions should be determined.