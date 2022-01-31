African Tourism Board Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel France Breaking News Government News Human Rights Mali Breaking News News People Tourism Travel Wire News

Mali gives French ambassador 72 hours to leave the country

13 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Mali gives French ambassador 72 hours to leave the country
Mali gives French ambassador 72 hours to leave the country
Written by Harry Johnson

French foreign minister and other officials “repeatedly” spoke out against Mali’s national authorities in a way which was “contrary to the development of friendly relations between nations.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
information travel

Mali’s government announced that after “hostile and outrageous” comments made by French authorities regarding the country’s junta, French envoy in Bamako, Joelle Meyer, must leave the country within three days.

France’s ambassador was given 72 hours to leave Mali after the French foreign minister and other government officials “repeatedly” spoke out against Mali’s national authorities in a way which was “contrary to the development of friendly relations between nations,” Mali officials said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had said Mali’s ruling military government was “out of control” as tensions rose between the two countries over the deployment of a French-led anti-terrorism force.

Mali junta officials “vigorously condemned” the comments. They had also earlier warned Denmark to immediately withdraw over 100 military personnel that entered the country as part of the anti-terrorism force, deeming their presence illegal despite Copenhagen saying that they were there on a “clear invitation.”

French Defense Minister Florence Parly said that France was not “prepared to pay an unlimited price to remain in Mali.” 

However, she said that the other 15 European countries involved in the anti-terrorism operation in the Sahel region have decided to maintain the mission, so new conditions should be determined.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment