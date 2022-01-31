Tourism Seychelles and Etihad Airways Switzerland Launch New Sales Challenge

The sales challenge is open to partners in Switzerland, more specifically all travel agents operating on Amadeus, and will run for one month as from January 31, 2022.

The campaign is aimed at rewarding the agent who has booked the most flight tickets to the Seychelles on Etihad Airways during the month. The winner will win two Etihad Airways tickets (excluding taxes) with departures from either Geneva or Zurich to the Seychelles and will be valid for travel until 15th December 2022.

Speaking about the challenge, Director General for Destination Marketing Mrs. Bernadette Willemin stated that the destination is aiming at increasing its market performance in Switzerland, which has been the 6th leading market for the Seychelles in 2021 despite the brakes the pandemic put on travel last year.

“This challenge is a fun and creative way for Tourism Seychelles to encourage travel agents in Switzerland to book more visitors and help them discover the myriad aspects of this beautiful destination. Seychelles is more than just sun, sea and sand. Through this challenge we are hoping that travel agents can entice visitors who are interested in experiencing Seychelles nature, its culture and other activities,” said Mrs. Willemin.

The campaign aims at showcasing that Seychelles remains a perfect destination for all niches; “there is something for everyone – for nature lovers, the budget travelers, the lone wolves, the luxury travelers, the photographer, the rejuvenator to name a few,” Mrs. Willemin elaborated.

Etihad Airways currently flies daily from Geneva and Zurich and operates five times per week between Abu Dhabi and the Seychelles, thus allowing for good connections via Abu Dhabi to Seychelles on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Leaving Seychelles to Zurich on Mondays, Saturdays, and Sundays and on Mondays and Saturdays to Geneva.

More news about Seychelles

#seychelles

#etihad