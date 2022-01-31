New flights from Abbotsford to Los Cabos on Swoop now

Today, ultra-low-cost Canadian airline Swoop celebrated its first flight between Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) and Los Cabos International Airport (SJD).

The ultra-low-cost airline’s inaugural service took off from Abbotsford at 9:00 a.m. PST and is scheduled to arrive at 2:55pm local time.

“As the country’s leading ultra-low fare airline, we’re pleased to add another warm-weather getaway option for residents of the Fraser Valley, with Los Cabos topping our growing list of non-stop destinations available from Abbotsford,” said Shane Workman, Head of Flight Operations, Swoop.

“Abbotsford International Airport has been an integral partner back, going back to June 20th, 2018, when we operated our first Swoop flight. We’re thankful for their continued commitment to supporting the ultra-low-cost model at YXX, bringing more affordable air travel and vacation options to Canadians.”

Today’s inaugural service marks the first of many to come in 2022, as the airline furthers its commitment and strategic focus on providing more choice and ultra-low fares to the Fraser Valley and Vancouver’s Lower Mainland.

Beginning March 12, Swoop will also add Mazatlán to its non-stop sun flying schedule from Abbotsford, the third destination in Mexico following Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos.

“We look forward to expanding our connectivity with Swoop to bring travelers from Abbotsford in a direct flight to Los Cabos,” said Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board. “As Canadian tourism to the destination continues a steady recovery, we continue to implement strong health and safety protocols as travelers look to experience all that our destination has to offer from world-class gastronomy to luxury resorts.”