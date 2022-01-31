Fraport and Miles & More sign new strategic partnership

From 31 January 2022, Fraport AG will be a strategic partner of Miles & More and then a co-publisher of the awards program at Germany’s largest aviation hub, Frankfurt Airport. In the future, the merger between Fraport and Europe’s leading loyalty program for people on the move will enable passengers to earn and redeem miles throughout the airport – whether at retail outlets or Fraport’s own service facilities. The integration of retailers and services will take place successively in the coming years.

“With this unique partnership, we offer our customers special incentives to become a member of the Miles & More program as well as real added value within in the triad of the brands Lufthansa, Miles & More and Fraport”, says Christina Foerster, Member of the Executive Board as well as Chief Customer Officer of Deutsche Lufthansa AG. “We achieve this with personalized offers based on analyzed customer needs. For us, this joint strategic development creates differentiation and raises promising retail potential with a view to a more far-reaching partnership between Lufthansa and Fraport in the future.”

Partnership with great potential

With their own digital co-brand service card from Miles & More and Fraport, new customers can register for the program directly at Frankfurt Airport and benefit from the program advantages. This will gradually include a variety of shops and restaurants, as well as the own service facilities of the airport operator Fraport.

“With this strategic partnership, we are establishing a world-renowned awards program at Frankfurt Airport that enhances the customer experience and covers the entire passenger travel chain”, emphasizes Anke Giesen, Member of the Executive Board Retail and Real Estate of Fraport AG. “The merger increases the attractiveness of our airport as a retail location, especially because we can actively recruit Miles & More members and thus build up our own customer base. This expands our retail segment in the long term.”

“Frankfurt Airport is the largest hub in Germany for our members. Through our partnership with Fraport, we are significantly optimizing the customer journey at the airport and making our program even more attractive”, says Dr Oliver Schmitt, Managing Director of Miles & More GmbH and Senior Vice President Loyalty & Ancillary Services at Lufthansa Group. “Our goal is to target additional retail potential through a more focused approach and individual offers on site and, above all, to ensure a special customer experience and increased loyalty in various areas for our members.”