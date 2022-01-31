Houthi terrorists threaten new attacks on ‘UAE enemy state’

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) defense ministry announced today that it has intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired into the country from Yemen. According to the officials, the missile debris fell on an uninhabited area. This was the third such attack in as many weeks.

The ministry said in a post on Twitter that it had destroyed a launch site for one of the missiles that landed on the UAE. It did not give further information about the exact location of the site.

The defense ministry did not say whether the missile was targeting the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi or Dubai.

The UAE civil aviation authority said air traffic was continuing as usual, and all flight operations were operating normally despite the attack.

The latest attack from Yemen came just as the Gulf state hosted Isaac Herzog on the first-ever visit to the country by an Israeli president.

Monday’s attack came as Herzog discussed security and bilateral relations with the UAE’s de facto ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.

Herzog reportedly spent the night in Abu Dhabi. He will continue his UAE visit despite the Houthi attack, his office said.

Within hours from the attack, Yemen’s Houthi militant group confirmed it had fired a number of ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi, and had also fired several drones at Dubai, the regional business hub.

The headquarters of international companies in the UAE will be targets of attacks in the coming period, a military spokesman of the Iran-aligned group, Yahya Saria, said in a television address, reiterating previous warnings.

“The Yemeni armed forces confirm that the UAE enemy state will remain unsafe as long as the tools of the Israeli enemy remain in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, launching aggression against our dear country,” Saria said.

A Houthis’ spokesman said late on Sunday on Twitter the group would disclose within hours details of a new military operation deep inside the UAE. He gave no further details.

The Houthis launched an attack on Abu Dhabi on January 17 in which three people died, and a second missile assault a week later, after UAE-backed Yemeni armed groups intervened on front lines where the Houthis had made inroads last year.