WTN supports new WTM Responsible Tourism Awards 2022

The World Tourism Network’s Alain St.Ange VP for Government Relations and Walter Mzembi, Chairman of the World Tourism Network have said that for them at WTN the keyword pushing them to get responsible tourism businesses registered is ‘responsible’ as this is the only way for sustainable tourism development.

“The world today needs to embrace the sustainable tourism approach,” said Alain St.Ange and Walter Mzembi, before adding that this was more important today than ever before. Both St.Ange and Mzembi are former tourism Ministers. Alain St.Ange was Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine of the Seychelles and Walter Mzembi was Tourism Minister of Zimbabwe before taking up the Foreign Affairs portfolio and both were recognized as tourism leaders in their own right.

“With just a few weeks to go, we are urging all those responsible tourism rockstars to get their entries in as soon as possible,” says Martin Hiller, Content + Creative Director: Travel, Tourism & Creative Industries at RX Exhibitions. “Considering the challenges our industry has experienced, we want to celebrate those who continue to make a positive impact and lead by example. Sustainability champions, changemakers, movers, and shakers — this one’s for you!”

The WTM World Responsible Tourism Awards that was established in 2004 showcases the best of the best in responsible tourism, setting the compass for the global industry to take responsibility in creating sustainable travel and holiday experiences.

The 2022 Awards is split into four regions: Africa, India, Latin America, and the rest of the world. The winner from each region will go on to compete in the Global Awards taking place at WTM London from 7-9 November this year.

WTM London

Registrants can apply for the following ten categories:

Decarbonising Travel & Tourism

Sustaining Employees and Communities through the Pandemic

Destinations Building Back Better Post-COVID

Increasing Diversity in Tourism: How inclusive is our industry?

Reducing Plastic Waste in the Environment

Growing the Local Economic Benefit

Access for the Differently-Abled as Travellers, Employees and Holidaymakers

Increasing Tourism’s Contribution to Natural Heritage and Biodiversity

Conserving Water and Improving Water Security and Supply for Neighbours

Contributing to Cultural Heritage

“As a winner, or even a finalist, taking part in this prestigious initiative offers more than just bragging rights and boosting team morale,” Hiller explains. “The experience leverages increased PR and press opportunities to help build your reputation, with the opportunity to connect with industry leaders from around the world.” Alain St.Ange and Walter Mzembi joined together saying that Businesses who are doing good must tell the world about their successes and responsible practices. “This is the only way that you get recognized and then increase positively your visibility on the world stage” former Ministers St.Ange and Mzembi said.

The Responsible Tourism format at ATW this year is as follows:

11 April: Responsible Tourism Awards presented live on the Global Stage

12 April: Responsible Tourism Conference live at the custom-built INSPIRE conference

13 April: Workshop discussion based on the 2002 Cape Town Declaration on Responsible Tourism

“This year’s program will not disappoint!” added Hiller. “Our team has been hard at work ensuring an exceptional experience for participants and attendees.”